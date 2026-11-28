Building a retirement corpus is only one part of pension planning. Ensuring that the money lasts through old age, provides a predictable income, and meets healthcare expenses is equally important, said Randip Singh Jagpal, whole-time member (law) at the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

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Speaking at a fireside chat titled ‘Beyond building a corpus: India’s next retirement playbook’ at the Mint Money Festival 2026 on Saturday, Jagpal outlined the regulator’s efforts to make the National Pension System (NPS) more accessible through simpler onboarding, greater investment flexibility, and new retirement income options.

The PFRDA is also looking to reduce the friction involved in opening an NPS account. “The biggest hurdle in getting people onboarded was the time it used to take for people to open their accounts,” Jagpal said.

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To address this, the PFRDA recently introduced Tatkal NPS, a three-click account-opening facility linked to an individual’s existing bank account through Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Subscribers can enter their date of birth and registered mobile number, select their UPI-linked bank account and validate the details. Since the bank has already carried out know-your-customer check, the information can be used to open an NPS account without a separate verification process. “It’s under a minute that we do the entire transaction,” he said.

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Improving returns The regulator is also looking to improve returns by allowing greater equity exposure. Under the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF), pension fund managers can offer schemes with equity exposure of up to 100%, allowing subscribers with a longer investment horizon to take on greater market risk.

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On withdrawals, Jagpal said the regulator had reduced the minimum lock-in period to 15 years to strike a balance between allowing subscribers access to their money and preserving the benefits of compounding. “After all, it's his money that he’s contributing and saving for a rainy day," he said.

For subscribers who want a regular income after retirement, the PFRDA has introduced Retirement Income Schemes (RIS), which allow them to draw periodic payouts while the remaining corpus stays invested. “You keep earning the interest on the balance which is left out,” he said. Subscribers can also opt for payouts that increase by close to 4% annually to help offset inflation.

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The discussion also covered healthcare expenses beyond hospitalization. Jagpal said the NPS Swasthya would cover healthcare expenses not covered by standard insurance policies, such as OPD visits, doctor consultations, and medicines. The scheme has two components: a dedicated NPS Swasthya account from which subscribers can withdraw money for eligible routine healthcare expenses, and a separate super top-up group health insurance policy to cover hospitalization.

About the Author Rudrani Chattopadhyay Rudrani Chattopadhyay is a Mumbai-based journalist. At Mint, she covers the creator economy and education, with a particular interest in the smaller t...Read More ✕ Rudrani Chattopadhyay Rudrani Chattopadhyay is a Mumbai-based journalist. At Mint, she covers the creator economy and education, with a particular interest in the smaller trends taking shape across digital media. She believes every trend has a story behind it and likes digging into the people, ideas and shifts that sit beneath what is immediately visible. Before joining Mint, she worked at The Statesman in Kolkata, where she started as an intern before working as a sub-editor on the print news desk. She holds a master’s degree in Media Science and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta. Rudrani keeps too many tabs open in her mind, is a raging maximalist and has a soft spot for historical fiction and feminist literature. She is happiest when in the company of coffee.