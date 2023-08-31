How do I optimize my portfolio to buy a house, start a family?2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:04 PM IST
You will have to rely on a home loan to buy the house. If we consider a loan of ₹1 crore for 20 years then the equated monthly instalment (EMI) for the same could be approximately ₹87,000 at an interest rate of 8.5% p.a.
My monthly salary post-taxes is ₹1.95 lakh. I have SIP (systematic investment plans) of ₹15,000 in Axis Bluechip, ₹15,000 in Canara Robeco Small Cap, ₹15,000 in Parag Parekh Flexi Cap since two years and my investments are currently valued at ₹6.83 lakh. Besides, I have direct stock investments valued at ₹6.6 lakh. This also includes ₹47,000 in sovereign gold bonds.