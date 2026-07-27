Building your first mutual fund portfolio at 25? Experts share the ideal allocation and common mistakes to avoid

The investment decisions made in your twenties can shape your long-term wealth. A longer investment horizon available to young investors allow them to benefit from the power of compounding and recover from periods of market volatility. But financial experts say that simply investing early is not enough. Building an ideal mutual fund portfolio requires the right asset allocation, diversification and discipline from the outset.

According to Jiral Mehta, Senior Manager, Research, FundsIndia, the size of the first investment matters less than starting with the right financial foundation.

"Time matters more than the size of the cheque," she said, adding that investors should first build an emergency fund covering three to six months of expenses and ensure they have adequate health and term insurance before aggressively investing for long-term goals.

Mukesh Kumawat, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth, also stressed that investors in this age group should focus on long-term wealth creation by investing regularly through systematic investment plans (SIPs) while aligning investments with their financial goals.

Why your twenties are the best time to build a mutual fund portfolio Experts believe investors between 25 and 30 can afford to keep a larger portion of their portfolio in equities because they have sufficient time to ride through market cycles.

Mehta recommends a broad allocation of 70-80% to equity, 15-20% to debt and 5-10% to gold for long-term investors. She says the debt allocation can also act as "dry powder" that can be deployed into equities during sharp market corrections, while any cash beyond the emergency corpus should not remain idle in the investment portfolio.

However, both experts caution that age alone should not determine portfolio allocation.

Kumawat said asset allocation should primarily be linked to the investment horizon of each financial goal. A young investor may simultaneously be saving for a foreign holiday next year, buying a home in five years and retirement several decades away, with each goal requiring a different investment strategy.

For goals extending beyond five years, he recommends an allocation of around 80% equity and 20% debt. Shorter-term goals should gradually shift towards debt-oriented investments to reduce volatility. Gold, he added, can replace part of the debt allocation as an inflation hedge, while emergency savings should always be maintained separately from investment portfolios.

How should you allocate equity, debt and gold in your portfolio? Selecting the right mutual funds is as important as deciding the overall asset mix. Instead of concentrating investments in one category, experts recommend diversifying across investment styles and market capitalisations.

At FundsIndia, Mehta said portfolios are constructed using the firm's '5 Finger Framework', which diversifies investments across quality, value, blend, mid- and small-cap strategies, along with global exposure. According to her, this helps generate more consistent returns while reducing overall portfolio volatility.

Kumawat recommends broad diversification across market-cap segments as well. Within the equity allocation, he suggests keeping around 50-55% in large-cap funds, 20-25% in mid-cap funds and the balance in small-cap funds. Diversified categories such as flexi-cap, multi-cap, large-cap, dividend yield and focused funds can all play a role in building a balanced portfolio.

On international investing, the experts advise moderation. While overseas markets can improve diversification, Kumawat said international mutual funds should not form the core of a young investor's portfolio. Instead, an allocation of 5-10% is sufficient for investors seeking global diversification.

The biggest mutual fund portfolio mistakes young investors should avoid One of the biggest mistakes young investors make is confusing a higher risk appetite with speculative investing.

According to Kumawat, taking more risk should mean maintaining a higher equity allocation for long-term goals rather than chasing cryptocurrencies, commodities or other speculative assets. Historical data shows equities have consistently delivered superior long-term risk-adjusted returns, making them better suited for long-duration wealth creation.

Behavioural mistakes can be equally damaging. Mehta said many investors chase last year's best-performing mutual funds even though only around one in four top-quartile funds manages to remain in that category over the following three years. She also cautioned against holding too many funds with overlapping portfolios, mistaking quantity for diversification.

Both experts also warn against stopping SIPs during market corrections. While volatility often tempts investors to pause investments, continuing SIPs through falling markets allows investors to accumulate more units at lower prices, strengthening long-term returns.