Building your FY 2025 portfolio? Here are 5 real estate investment options
Real estate in India remains a top investment choice in 2023, driven by economic growth and high asset allocation by Indian households. The article discusses diverse investment options like luxury rentals, second homes, ETFs, REITs, and fractional ownership.
In 2023, the real estate sector showed resilience amid changing trends. Global economic recovery drove up demand for residential properties in India, thanks to low interest rates and a preference for smart living and luxurious ownerships. With India's status as one of the world's fastest-growing economies propelled by private spending and capital buildup, the real estate sector remains a top investment choice.