Bull markets can hide portfolio risks. This six-digit framework can help you prepare for what comes next

Every investor has a portfolio. But very few have a portfolio strategy. In the investment world, a portfolio number is usually just an identifier used to track holdings and transactions. But what if it meant something more? What if it represented not just what an investor owns, but how the portfolio is designed to behave when markets move from calm to euphoric, or from optimism to fear. That distinction matters because investing is not truly tested when markets are predictable. It is tested when they are not. A rising market can make almost any portfolio look well-constructed. The real test comes when valuations become stretched, optimism turns into euphoria or a sharp correction forces investors to question decisions they were confident about only months earlier.

A useful way to think about this is through a simple six-digit framework: AA–BB–CC. It is not an account number. It is a strategy number—one that answers three questions every investor should be able to answer:

Where should I invest? What will I do if markets become excessively expensive? And what will I do if markets fall sharply?

Asset Allocation The first two digits, AA, represent Asset Allocation. This is arguably the most important investment decision because it determines how much risk an investor is taking before individual fund selection even begins. The right mix of equity and debt should be based on three dimensions: Time, Tolerance and Trade-off. Time asks how long the money can remain invested. Tolerance considers how comfortable an investor is with temporary declines. Trade-off reflects how much short-term volatility the investor is willing to accept in pursuit of potentially higher long-term returns.

Asset allocation, however, is not a set-and-forget decision. Market movements can gradually push a portfolio away from its intended mix. A strong equity rally can increase equity exposure beyond what was originally planned, while a correction can reduce it. Periodic reviews and rebalancing can help bring the portfolio back towards its intended risk level.

Bubble Plan The next two digits, BB, represent the Bubble Plan. Bull markets can be deceptive because rising prices often create rising confidence. As valuations stretch and optimism becomes euphoria, investors may find themselves taking more risk precisely when risk is increasing.

The objective should not be to predict the exact market peak. A Bubble Plan allows investors to decide this in advance. A structured approach can evaluate three signals the earnings cycle, market valuations and investor sentiment supported by a quantitative framework tracking multiple market indicators.

The approach can be gradual rather than binary. When multiple signals indicate elevated risk, a pre-decided portion of the portfolio can be shifted progressively instead of forcing investors into an all-or-nothing decision. The objective is not to call the top; it is to replace prediction with preparation.

Crisis Plan The final two digits, CC, represent the Crisis Plan. If bull markets encourage greed, corrections can trigger fear. Investors who consider themselves long-term investors during a rally may stop SIPs, sell quality investments or move to cash when markets decline sharply. The problem is that these decisions are often made after prices have already fallen. A Crisis Plan makes the decision before the crisis arrives.

An investor can decide in advance how much of the debt allocation could be deployed into equities at different levels of market decline. For instance, a predetermined framework could involve deploying 20% of the debt allocation after an approximately 20% market fall and progressively increasing deployment at deeper corrections. The exact thresholds should depend on the investor’s objectives, risk profile and overall asset allocation.

The principle is more important than the number: when markets fall, the portfolio should provide a decision rather than create a dilemma. Predefined investment actions can also be automated when specified market levels are reached, while allocations can subsequently be restored towards the intended asset mix as markets recover.

Also Read | Why fixed income remains a portfolio stabiliser during uncertain times

The Bottom Line Ultimately, a portfolio should be more than a collection of funds. It should come with a playbook. Investors spend considerable time deciding what to buy, but far less time deciding how they will behave when markets become irrational either on the upside or the downside. The most important investment decision may therefore be one that never appears on a transaction statement: the decision made before the market moves. Every investor should know their AA, BB and CC: the allocation they want, the response they have planned for excessive optimism, and the action they will take during a sharp correction. Because markets will always surprise investors. The objective is not to know what happens next. It is to know what you will do when it does. That is the real meaning of a portfolio number.