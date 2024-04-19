Bull run effect? Over 180 NFOs raised a whopping ₹66,000 crore in fiscal 2024
A total of 185 new funds (both open and close-ended) were launched, also known as NFOs (new fund offers) in fiscal 2024 raising a total of whopping ₹66,364 crore, shows the AMFI data.
The fiscal 2023-24 was undoubtedly a good year for stock markets in general, thus delivering an impressive return of 30 percent to the benchmark index of Nifty50. No wonder then the stocks and mutual funds drew investors galore.
