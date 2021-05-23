Bullish on healthcare or pharma sector? How to invest the cheaper way

Since you can neither invest in the index directly nor can practically invest in all the constituent companies of the index, mutual fund houses offer you passive schemes which imitate various indexes. In order to cater to the needs of the investors to invest in the healthcare Sector ICICI Prudential mutual fund has come out with new fund offer of Nifty Healthcare Index Exchange Traded Exchange (ETF). This offers you the opportunity to invest in all the top 20 companies of the sector without having to do any research. It will not be out of place to point out that the Nifty Healthcare Index has outperformed the Nifty 50 Index 6 out of 10 times till 2021.

