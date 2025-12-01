Business credit cards: 5 smart steps to find the perfect one for your company

Opting for the correct business credit card can help immensely in boosting cash flows, strengthening the company’s financial discipline and organising expenses. With lending institutions continuously upgrading their technology-driven product features and services.
Here are simple yet effective steps to help upcoming entrepreneurs make informed business credit card decisions:
Acknowledge and understand where your funds are going every month. This means understanding the foundational pattern of spending. This is the fundamental of selecting the most appropriate credit card for yourself. Some basic questions aspiring credit card applicants should ask themselves are:
Understanding and mapping these distinct categories according to monthly expenses can help you in shortlisting credit cards that reward your primary expenses. Holistically, such an approach can also help boost your credit score.
Prominent credit card issuing institutions such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, etc., offer customers a mix of cashback, rewards and travel-oriented business credit cards. That is why to make the best possible choice, you should.
A strong credit limit is crucial for small and medium-sized enterprises that face fluctuating and erratic monthly expense requirements. To combat such a situation, you should:
When aiming to run a flourishing modern business, efficiency is crucial. For the same you should aim to use expense management tools that provide services such as:
Such tools and services reduce the total manual work and support proper management of company finances. It also assists with healthy employee relationship building.
From travel insurance to fraud protection and deals on accounting software, value-added benefits can make a noticeable difference. Insurance documentation should be recent and updated to protect the overall financial health of the company.
|Credit card
|Annual fee
|Key features
|HDFC Biz Black Metal Edition Credit Card
|Rs. 10,000 + Applicable Taxes
|5X rewards on select business spends
|HDFC Biz Power Credit Card
|Rs. 2,500 + Applicable Taxes
|5X rewards on select business spends
|Axis Bank Business Supreme Master Credit Card
|Rs. 1,500 + Applicable Taxes
|6 rewards per Rs. 200 on marketing & advertising
|ICICI Bank Business Advantage Black Card
|Rs. 1,500 + Applicable Taxes
|Up to 1% cashback on every spend
|YES First Business Credit Card
|Rs. 999 + Applicable Taxes
|Up to 16 reward points per Rs. 200 spent
|Kotak Biz Business Credit Card
|Rs. 499 + Applicable Taxes
|4X rewards on select business spends
Source: Paisabazaar
Note: The above credit cards, annual fees and features are for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the official website of the respective credit card-issuing financial institution.
A well-chosen business credit card is more than a payment tool. It is a financial instrument that supports growth, control and efficiency. Still, it is critical to keep in mind that business credit cards come with several inherent risks. Some of these risks are discussed briefly below:
In conclusion, by following these steps and understanding the associated risks of business credit cards, entrepreneurs in the country running new-age and upcoming businesses can select a card that aligns with both their present needs and future ambitions.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.