Business cycle funds: the next big category or another investment promise?

Kushal Bhagi
4 min read19 Aug 2026, 01:33 PM IST
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Business cycle funds may offer a convenient and tax-efficient way to pursue sector rotation, but investors should not treat them as a replacement for diversified core equity funds.
Summary
In business cycle funds, the real work for investors isn't picking the category but picking the manager they trust to deliver on that category.

Every market investor faces a common dilemma: should one own banks or pharmaceuticals? Manufacturing or consumption? Value or growth? The answer changes as the economy and markets evolve, but getting the timing right is very difficult.

Business cycle funds promise to solve exactly this problem. They seek to identify where the economy is in the cycle and allocate capital to the sectors expected to benefit most from that phase. During an expansion, they may favour banks, industrials, capital goods and infrastructure.

As growth slows, they may shift towards defensive bets such as pharmaceuticals, FMCG or utilities. The objective is not merely to participate in equity markets, but to outperform them by rotating between sectors; delegating a decision that investors have always wanted to get right but rarely managed to on their own.

This makes business cycle funds fundamentally different from large-cap, mid-cap, or small-cap funds, where the investment universe is defined by market capitalization. Here, the fund manager has far greater discretion over sectors, market caps and timing.

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Two business cycle funds can have dramatically different portfolios depending on how each manager interprets the economic outlook, unlike, say, large-cap funds, which tend to look fairly similar to one another.

The comparison investors often miss, however, is with thematic funds. A thematic fund typically makes a long-term bet on a structural trend—manufacturing, exports, defence, digitalisation or consumption. While a handful of themes are diversified enough to resemble all-weather portfolios, most are inherently concentrated, and the challenge is knowing not just when to enter a theme but when to exit it. Business cycle funds attempt to solve this problem by sitting one level above thematic funds, allocating capital between themes as conditions change, rather than committing to just one.

The investor makes one decision, choosing the fund manager; the manager decides which themes deserve capital and when that capital should move on.

The same logic extends to one of the fastest growing ideas in equities today: factor investing, where companies are grouped by characteristics such as value, growth, momentum or quality rather than by sector. Different factors lead at different points in the cycle, and few investors can reliably time the shift between them. A business cycle fund can sit above this too, rotating not just between sectors or themes, but between factors, on the same underlying promise of not having to time it yourself.

That promise of professional timing is alluring. It also comes with a tax advantage. Switching between thematic or factor funds on your own triggers capital gains tax at each transaction. Within a business cycle fund, these reallocations occur within the fund itself, with no taxable event for the investor, making the strategy considerably more efficient than replicating those decisions yourself.

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But the proposition's history offers a cautionary parallel. When dynamic asset allocation funds were introduced, they made a similar promise—investors wouldn't need to decide when to switch between equity and debt because the fund manager would do so dynamically.

In practice, many of these funds were not particularly aggressive. They evolved into what we now know as balanced advantage funds, with equity exposure typically staying within 40-65% band; portfolio swings above 90% equity or below 20% equity are rare. The flexibility existed on paper; in practice, most managers adopted a far more measured approach.

Business cycle funds face the same test. Successfully identifying turning points in the economy is exceptionally difficult; even professional economists struggle to forecast cycles consistently. Translating a macro view into the right sector calls, exiting in time, and picking the best stocks within each theme raises the bar further. Whether these funds will rotate portfolios as dynamically as their mandate allows remains an open question.

Track record

India has 19 business cycle funds, but only two have a track record of more than five years. A few years of strong returns may simply reflect favourable market conditions rather than a manager's ability to consistently navigate changing economic environments.

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This is why the category is best treated as a satellite allocation, not a core holding. It isn't suited to a first-time equity investor. It assumes you already have a diversified base and are adding this tactically, with real conviction in a specific manager's process and tolerance for a stretch of underperformance if the cycle call takes time to play out. Your core equity allocation is still better served by diversified funds that don't depend on getting the cycle exactly right.

Business cycle funds outsource the difficult task of deciding what to own and when, more completely than a thematic or factor fund can, and more tax-efficiently than doing it yourself. For now, that promise remains unproven at scale, which means the real work for investors isn't picking the category but picking the manager they trust to deliver on it.

Kushal Bhagi is the owner of PCC Investing and an AMFI Registered MFD. Views are personal

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