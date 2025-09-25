High tariffs are a headache, but uncertainty is what businesses abhor
In recent months, US tariffs have been announced, delayed, modified, and sometimes reversed. Companies are expected to make long-term investment decisions without knowing what the trade rules will look like next quarter, let alone next year.
Ronald Reagan had a joke about life in the Soviet Union, where chronic shortages meant citizens faced absurdly long waits for basic goods. In this story, a man finally saves enough money to buy a car. He navigates the bureaucracy, pays the money upfront, and is told by the clerk to return in exactly 10 years to collect his vehicle.