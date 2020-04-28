Businesses risk losing insurance cover due to lockdown

Insurance companies could discontinue property insurance covers for millions of businesses as the lockdown has extended beyond 30 days. As per the terms and conditions of the property insurance, the cover ceases if the insured property is unoccupied for 30 days.

Insurers have written to businesses asking them to comply with specific requirements, failing which the cover could be discontinued, or claims would not be paid.

To prevent insurance companies discontinuing cover for businesses, the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) has written to the insurance regulator highlighting their concerns. “As the current lockdown period cumulatively has been extended beyond 30 days, insurers should take cognizance of the current state of affairs and treat these as ‘extraordinary and one-off situation’. We request the authority to advise the insurers of the same in the interest of the policyholders," stated the letter IBAI has sent to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

Property cover typically includes fire insurance as the base policy. On top of it, businesses opt for different add-ons required they need. Some add-ons include damage to stock, accidental damages, losses due to natural disaster, rent loss, and so on.

According to brokers, as the lockdown has extended beyond 30 days insurance companies have started writing to their clients pointing out clause on the cessation of the cover. Insurers have agreed to continue the cover, despite the property remaining unoccupied for over 30 days, only if the insured agree that risk management measures required under the policy continue.

What is means is that the insurance companies want businesses to ensure that there should be adequate security guards at the premises, all the camera should be functional, fire extinguishers should not be expired, sprinklers should be functional, and so on. “Businesses are pointing out that while they are trying their best to comply to all these requirements, but it’s not possible to be fully compliant to them during the lockdown," said Abhishek Bondia, managing director and principal officer, SecureNow.in, an insurance broking firm.

As India has implemented a strict lockdown, insured are finding it difficult to get replacements for expired fire extinguishers, repair faulty cameras, and comply entirely with the conditions that insurance companies have demanded. “We would like to bring out that this has led to widespread panic and apprehension amongst policyholders across India," stated the letter from IBAI.

On 18 April, GIC Re, the reinsurance company, has shared its views on the issue. The reinsurer said that the continuity of cover could be subjected to compliance of specified conditions during the lockdown period and could continue once the insurers offer a written approval for it. Devesh Srivastava, chairman and managing director, GIC Re, wrote in the letter that small businesses that have a sum insured of up to ₹5 crore could be shown leniency.

Insurance brokers also point out that there is a lot of ambiguity in some situations. What happens if an insured complies with the conditions of the insurer and seek an extension, and while the insurance company is in the middle of processing the request, there is a fire? There is no clarity whether an insurer would settle or reject the claim.

Share Via