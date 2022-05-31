Busting some myths about timing the market

To hedge risks from macro events, one should maintain a balanced portfolio and not get swayed by positioning the portfolio to time a particular macro event. One recent example is the performance of sectors post covid. If you were to position a portfolio defensively or sit in cash, you would have missed out on the major bounce-back rally in cyclicals thereafter. A very similar example is the investor sentiment around the IT sector in 2017 when the US tightened visa restrictions. There was scepticism that the Indian IT sector would get disrupted by digital transformation and adoption of the cloud. Staying out of the IT sector post those concerns would have resulted in losing out on the massive returns from some of the stocks, especially in mid-caps. In a similar vein, in 2021 when the IPO market was strong, it would seem to be the best thing to load up the portfolio with consumer tech names, irrespective of the business fundamentals. There are similar examples across sectors across decades and the message is not to chase themes but to stay invested by selecting good stocks through a bottom-up stock selection process. Thus, to ensure that macro risks do not hijack the portfolio, it is important to build a balanced portfolio of both pro-cyclicals and counter cyclicals.