This Diwali, major banks are offering credit card discounts on a variety of purchases, including groceries, jewelry, and electronics. Offers from ICICI, Axis, SBI Card, and HDFC enhance shopping experiences ahead of the festive season.

To boost the Diwali, Dhanteras festive spirit this year, banks are offering multiple credit card discounts and offers on online and offline shopping for electrical appliances, gold jewellery, mobile phones, apparel, and more. ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI Card, HDFC Bank, etc have launched lucrative deals on credit and debit card shopping. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With less than a week left for Diwali celebrations, last-minute shopping of multiple items and the final execution of plans to bring new home appliances to the home can be done with ease by using festival offers and discounts on these credit cards. Check the top Diwali, Dhanteras special offers on these credit cards.

ICICI Bank Credit Card offers ICIC Bank Credit Card holders can get discounts on shopping at Jio Mart, Zomato, Swiggy, jewellery shopping and other electronic items. Here are the top Diwali discounts on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Jio Mart discount ICICI Bank Credit card users can get a discount of up to ₹500 on minimum transaction of ₹2,500 on JioMart for purchases made on every Tuesdays till December 31, 2024. The offer is applicable only on groceries and can be availed by using Debit and credit cards. An ICICI Bank Credit card holder can use the offer only once during campaign period.

Zomato orders Cardholders can get an additional ₹50 discount on Zomato orders worth ₹599 on food delivery. The weekend special offer is valid only from Friday to Sunday and can be availed by using coupon code CULINARYTREATDEL for Credit Cards andICICIAPAYNEW for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. The offer will be valid till October 31,2024.

Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart discount There are plenty of offers on ICICI Bank Credit Card payment on Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart. Users can get an additional ₹50 off on a minimum order value of ₹649 on Swiggy food delivery. ICICI Bank credit card users can also get 10% discount of up to ₹150 on a minimum order value of ₹1,000. Offer is applicable on ICICI Bank credit cards and debit cards

Jewellery shopping ICICI Bank credit and debit card users can get a 20% instant discount on a minimum transaction of ₹2,000 at Surat Diamond Jewellery. They must use a coupon code mentioned on ICICI Bank’s official website to avail of the discount. The offer is valid until 31 March 2027.

iPhone 16 discount ICICI Bank credit card users can get a discount of up to ₹6,000 on purchasing iPhone 16 online. Offer will be valid till November 30, 2024.

Axis Bank Credit Card TribhovandasBhimji Zaveri Users can get ₹2,500 and ₹5,000 cashback on shopping amounts between ₹50,000 and ₹99,999.99. The offer is valid only on TribhovandasBhimji Zaveri stores till 3 November,

Melorra diamond jewellery shopping Axis Bank credit card users can get a discount of up to ₹7,000 on purchasing diamond jewellery worth ₹90,000. There is a discount of ₹1800 and ₹3,000 on shopping worth ₹25,000 and ₹40,000.

Reliance Digital Get an instant 10% discount of up to ₹15,000 on a minimum purchase of ₹10,000 by using an Axis Bank credit card. The offer is valid on full swipe and EMI transactions at Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores, and JioMart Signature Stores until 3 November.

Amazon and Myntra For purchasing mobile phones, grocery items, and items in other categories from Amazon, people can get a 10% discount on a minimum transaction amount. The offer is valid until October 29. Users can get a flat ₹250 discount on shopping at Myntra.

Swiggy and Zomato Swiggy and Zomato are providing discounts on purchases via Axis Bank credit cards. Get 10% discount up to ₹100 on a minimum order value of ₹749 on Swiggy. Whereas, Axis Bank Credit card users can get a15% instant cashback up to ₹1200, on a minimum transaction value of ₹3000.

HDFC Bank credit cards HDFC Bank credit card users can get a 15% discount of up to ₹1300 on domestic flights and a 15% discount of up to ₹5,000 on all international flights booked from Travelxp. Users can also get discounts on dining at famous restaurants in their cities. For Delhi, there is a discount for dining at Sandoz, Bagundi, MyBar Headquarters, etc.

SBI Card iPhone purchase SBI Card users can get offers upto ₹10,000 instant discounts. The offer is valid till 28 December.

Senco Gold Jewellery Discount: SBI Card users can take advantage of multiple discount offers on gold and diamond jewellery shopping in the upcoming Dhanteras festival season. SBI Card users can get a discount of ₹1,000on a minimum transaction of ₹40,000. The instant cashback discount can increase up to ₹7,000 based on the purchase amount.

Tanishq offers SBI Card users can get a flat instant discount of ₹4,000 on a minimum transaction amount of ₹80,000 at any Tanishq store.

Lalchnd Jewellers discount SBI Card offers an instant discount of up to ₹4,000 on a minimum purchase of ₹40,000. The offer is valid until 30 October. Visit SBI Card website to get more details on offers and discount on shopping.

Flipkart SBI Card users can enjoy an instant 10% discount on the purchase of any item from Flipkart during the ongoing Diwali sale.