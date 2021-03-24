Buy health insurance to save tax, cover medical emergencies

Suppose you are 48 years old, and your father is 70 years old. You have taken a health insurance policy for yourself and your father for which you pay a premium of ₹30,000 and ₹45,000, respectively. So, in such a situation, you can claim a deduction of ₹25,000 as the maximum amount under Section 80D. However, you can claim up to ₹50,000 as your father is a senior citizen. However, in the given case, you can claim a tax benefit of ₹45,000 only. Thus, the total tax deduction will come to ₹70,000 ( ₹25,000 + ₹45,000).

