How you can buy more shares with your broker's credit line
Summary
- Investors can borrow funds from brokers with interest rates ranging from 9-20%, but such leveraged bets also come with higher risks
Direct stock investing in India has has experienced a remarkable transformation, with the number of retail investors growing at an unprecedented rate. Not surprising then that the number of demat accounts, essential for stock trading, has also surged, touching a new peak of 151 million, with 3.1 million new accounts added in March alone.