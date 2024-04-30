How you can buy more shares with your broker's credit line

Profit & Loss

Let's consider a potential profit scenario: An investor sees an opportunity in the stock of XYZ Ltd., trading at ₹1,000. With ₹10,000 in their account, they can buy only 10 shares, but by borrowing an additional ₹30,000 through MTF at 14% interest, they can buy 40 shares. After holding the stock for 60 days, the price rises to ₹1,100. The investor sells the 40 shares for ₹44,000. After accounting for the initial investment, borrowed funds, and interest cost, the profit is ₹3,310, or 33% on the initial ₹10,000 investment.