Buy now pay later and its financial inclusion scope

In the developed markets, BNPL grew because the new generation did not want a credit card with layers of hidden fees from traditional financial institutions. In developing markets such as South Asia and South America, credit is yet to reach the masses and only a select few have access to it. Tech platforms can bring huge efficiency to distribution in these markets. The analogy is simple—there are existing financial highways in place such as US and BNPL will replace many of them. In India, such futuristic highways will be built from scratch using mobile payments and BNPL, rapidly democratizing payments, credit and all of fintech.