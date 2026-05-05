Buy Now Pay Later: Here's how BNPL works, who is eligible and how it impacts your credit score

Buy Now, Pay Later or BNPL is a short-term financing tool offered by fintechs that allow customers to purchase items first and then repay the amount in installments over an agreed period of time. Some companies also offer BNPL on interest-free basis, which makes it more appealing over EMIs and credit cards for some users.
A simple and convenient payment option with usually short repayment tenures BNPL is offered by online merchants or fintech companies regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in India.
When you sign up for BNPL with a provider, it is the lender / company that makes the upfront payment for your item while you agree to repay the loaned amount over a predetermined period in installments.
Your repayment plan depends on the terms of agreement for the facility and could be either lump sum or in EMI format. Notably, delay in repayment or inability to repay the debt could result in penalties and drag your credit score.
Notably, interest on BNPL depends on the service provider and other factors such as the repayment structure, amount spent and your credit score. Some companies may also offer a certain period without interest, and following transactions at a predetermined interest rate that may not be applicable if debt is repaid within term.
In the Indian market, BNPL players include Amazon Pay Later, Capital Float, EPayLater, Flexmoney, LazyPay, Ola Money Postpaid, Paytm Postpaid, Simpl and ZestMoney. Further, private banks including Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra also offer BNPL facility for their customers.
BNPL can have both a positive and a negative effect on your credit score. It depends on how responsibly one uses it and whether your actions are reported to the credit bureaus.
Credit score is calculated by four prominent credit bureaus regulated by the central bank of India i.e. RBI — TransUnion CIBIL, CRIF High Mark, Equifax and Experian, also known as Credit Information Companies (CICs).
Notably, any form of credit (borrowing or loan) comes with associated risks and it is advisable to take due consideration of all the factors before making the choice.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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