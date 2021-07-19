Digital Indians are enamoured with Buy Now Pay Later credit

But over the past few years, a new kid on the block has been giving plastic a serious run for its money. Buy now pay later (BNPL) has risen to prominence over the past five years, offering shoppers simple ways to pay for online purchases in multiple instalments. It has grown rapidly since, becoming the fastest-growing payment instrument globally. In India, BNPL is just starting to take off, riding on the rapid growth of e-commerce—accelerated by the pandemic—and a growing millennial consumer base. But while BNPL sought to disrupt credit cards in the West, in India it represents a unique opportunity to leapfrog into an entirely new digital-first paradigm to enable small credit for the retail consumer.