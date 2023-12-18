Buy Now, Pay Later Keeps People Spending—Without Credit Agencies Knowing

Consumers are shifting more of their spending to so-called buy now, pay later lenders, a trend that is only accelerating as high interest rates dent budgets and pandemic savings dry up. That is sounding alarms at consumer-advocacy groups that say companies like Afterpay, Affirm and Klarna provide fewer protections than credit cards and encourage shoppers to take on more debt than they can afford.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}