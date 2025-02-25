Money
What are the perils of using ‘buy now, pay later’ option for stock purchases
Jash Kriplani 7 min read 25 Feb 2025, 05:29 PM IST
Summary
- The margin trading facility allows investors to buy stocks by borrowing funds from brokers. But it can be highly risky in a bear market.
MUMBAI : ICICI Direct’s latest TV commercial on the “buy now, pay later" offer for stock purchases created a lot of chatter on the microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, about the potential risks of buying shares by borrowing money from a broker.
