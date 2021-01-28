Commenting on the trend, Lizzie Chapman, chief executive officer and co-founder ZestMoney, "We saw an increased trend of digitally savvy customers who prefer transparent financing options like 'buy now pay later' over unfair and hidden fees associated with traditional products. The category is poised for massive growth this year as the consumer habit is here to stay. Consumers are clearly loving the all-digital experience for credit. We strongly feel India will emerge as the largest market for buy now pay later and will leapfrog credit cards entirely."

