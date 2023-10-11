Can investors benefit from BNPL strategy for stocks?

Buy now, pay later is a concept pioneered by e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart in recent years to attract more consumers. The two firms allowed shoppers the option to immediately buy a product and pay for it later. But the concept is nothing new for retail equity investors, who were allowed to buy stocks and hold them for a temporary period before selling them, possibly at a higher price. However, the so-called margin trading facility (MTF)—which has been in existence since 2004—is fraught with risks. Investors, who bet on stock price movement ranging from days to months, can benefit from this facility provided the stock prices trade higher than the buying price at the time of selling them