Buy Nvidia at 2 am on a Sunday? How Indians can own tokenised US stocks and how they differ from traditional trading

For much of the AI boom, Nvidia has been the stock market darling. The stock started soaring shortly after the release of ChatGPT in Nov. 2022 and since then, it has gained more than 1,000%, becoming the most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of nearly $5 trillion. Now, many investors who missed the run-up are now shifting their focus to other AI chipmakers such as Micron and Sandisk.
Another intersting aspect is, as blockchain-based investing evolves, more investors are also choosing to own AI chip stocks in tokenised form. Here's how you can buy AI chip stocks in tokenised form and how they differ from traditional stock investments.
Users can buy tokenized AI stocks such as NVIDIA and Micron on Mudrex:
“Investors can also set up a SIP, allowing them to invest systematically over time rather than timing the market. This makes it easier to build long-term exposure to global technology leaders through a simple, accessible, and flexible investment experience,” Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex
Mudrex currently offers over 60 tokenized U.S. stocks, enabling users to trade and invest in some of the world's leading companies.
A tokenised stock is a digital version of a real stock. A regulated company first buys and holds the actual share, then creates a blockchain-based token that represents it. The token's price mirrors the real stock's price.
So if Tesla moves 2% up on NASDAQ, the tokenised version moves 2% up as well.
“Tokenized stocks can be a safe way to gain exposure to global equities, provided investors choose regulated, equity-backed platforms. These tokens are typically backed 1:1 by real shares held with licensed custodians, making them far more secure than synthetic alternatives that only track prices.,” Gupta asserts.
That said, they are not identical to holding stocks through a traditional brokerage. Investors should be aware of counterparty, custody, and smart contract risks, as well as differences in shareholder rights and regulatory protections. However, For most users, these risks can be significantly reduced by investing through established, compliant platforms.
As the ecosystem matures, tokenized stocks have the potential to become a secure and efficient bridge between traditional finance and blockchain-based investing.
With traditional stocks, a broker holds the shares while investors only hold a claim against the broker. If the broker freezes the account, accessing assets requires legal intervention. Tokenised stocks, on the other hand, trade on crypto infrastructure with no brokerage account, fixed market hours, or standard settlement delays.
For example, investors can trade at 2 am on a Sunday, settle in seconds, use them as DeFi collateral, and hold them in their own wallet.
Apart from that, tokenized stocks allow for fractional ownership, which significantly reduced the entry barrier for investors.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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