Buy or rent: When you should buy your dream home. Key details here

SEBI registered expert went on to add that in the case of income tax benefit claim under Section 24(B), one has to look at how much income tax outgo he or she is saving by buying a home. He said that if a person is falling in income tax slab of 30 per cent, then buying a home to avoid income tax is advisable. However, in the case of income tax slab falling around 10 per cent to 20 per cent, one should look at buying individual mediclaim for his family including his senior citizen parents. This will enable him to claim income tax exemption on annual mediclaim premium paid up to ₹75,000 ( ₹25,000 for himself and ₹50,000 for senior citizen parents). Apart from this, one can go for NPS investment as well as it allows an additional income tax exemption under Section 80 CCD on investment up to ₹50,000 in a financial year.

