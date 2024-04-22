Buy phone, car through flexi benefits plan route for extra saving
Summary
It is April—that time of the year when salaried employees look forward to their annual appraisals and an effective increase in their monthly income. However, not many employees are aware of the flexible pay benefits offered by companies that can reduce the net taxable income and put more money in their hands. Flexible Benefits Plan (FBP), though, is available only under the old tax regime, which allows an individual to claim deductions and exemptions under various sections of the income tax Act. The default new tax regime, however, offers lower tax rates, albeit without most of the deductions. Salaried individuals can chose either of the regimes, depending on their income and tax burden.