Buy phone, car through flexi benefits plan route for extra saving

Further, on the basis of car lease, the employee can also claim reimbursement on fuel and driver’s salary on actual bills. These two components also form a part of your annual CTC and are tax-free. All the three components combined can result in substantial tax savings for the employee. For instance, let us consider the hypothetical case of Sudarshan, whose CTC is ₹20 lakh. He leases a car through his company and is eligible for the monthly car lease component of Rs20,000 and reimbursement on fuel and driver’s salary of Rs15,000 each month. This means, he saves tax on Rs50,000 of his monthly salary. Of the Rs20 lakh CTC, Rs6 lakh along with standard deduction of Rs50,000 (available to all taxpayers) are tax exempt, which means he has to pay tax only on Rs13.5 lakh instead of Rs19.5 lakh. This results in tax saving of Rs1.8 lakh each year for Sudarshan.