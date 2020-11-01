Buy top-up insurance to cover big-ticket healthcare expenses

Insurance companies have revised their health premiums starting October. This was primarily due to the rise in the treatment cost and the recent reforms by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) , according to experts speaking at the Mint Money Conversation presented by digibank by DBS that was held on 28 October.

“Health insurance inflation is around twice that of regular inflation. The pandemic has made it worse. The increase in premium was due to the underlying rise in the treatment cost," said Rajagopal Rudraraju, senior vice-president and product head, health and health claims, Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd.

One of the ways to beat the price rise is opting for a higher amount of top-up insurance instead of going for a larger sum insured in a comprehensive plan. “Have a base cover (comprehensive plan) of ₹15-20 lakh and then use a top-up to increase the cover," said P.K. Rath, senior vice-president and business head, bancassurance, DBS Bank India.

Rath himself has regular, top-up and hospital cash policies in case there are any exclusions due to which his insurer doesn’t pay the entire claim amount. Individuals should also add critical illness and accident covers, especially the one that pays for disability, he added.

According to Himanshu Walia, joint executive director, Star Health and Allied Insurance, individuals should buy a plan early in life when they are healthy, to get it at lower cost. Walia has a family floater and a separate cover for parents along with critical illness and personal accident plan.

If you already have insurance from your employer, opt for a top-up plan, which is a stand-alone policy, first. Your employer’s cover can take of the smaller hospitalization bills and top-up can deal with big-ticket claims. “One should protect themselves against the big bills first. Take the largest top-up you can afford and select the deductible based on how much out-of-pocket expense you can bear," said Rudraraju. Deductible is the amount the policyholder must pay; the top-up policy pays the amount above that. Most top-ups start with a deductible of ₹2 lakh. Rudraraju has also opted for large top-up cover as he and his wife get enough corporate cover.

When you are buying your first health plan, evaluate the company, said Bhabatosh Mishra, director, claims, underwriting and product, Max Bupa Health Insurance. He has a ₹25 lakh cover with a top-up.

According to Sanjay Datta, chief, underwriting and claims, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd, insurance should work towards a plan that works like a health savings account, the money from which could be used for treatment as well to pay premiums. He said the industry should develop products where premiums can be paid upfront for a long tenure.

A disease-specific plan may make sense, but first buy a base or top-up plan, which offer wider coverage.

