Buy top-up insurance to cover big-ticket healthcare expenses

If you already have insurance from your employer, opt for a top-up plan, which is a stand-alone policy, first. Your employer’s cover can take of the smaller hospitalization bills and top-up can deal with big-ticket claims. “One should protect themselves against the big bills first. Take the largest top-up you can afford and select the deductible based on how much out-of-pocket expense you can bear," said Rudraraju. Deductible is the amount the policyholder must pay; the top-up policy pays the amount above that. Most top-ups start with a deductible of ₹2 lakh. Rudraraju has also opted for large top-up cover as he and his wife get enough corporate cover.