Buy your car with a credit card, save 4-11% on costs
Summary
- Big-ticket purchases on credit cards earn handsome rewards but take note of the billing cycle.
Imagine buying a car worth ₹12 lakh and getting cashback worth two flight tickets to Singapore. Well, you can make it happen. The only rider is that the purchase has to be made with a credit card. In Ranchi, Gaurav Nishant swiped his plastic for the ₹7 lakh down payment of his car to cash in on the card’s potential rewards. Nishant earned air miles worth ₹50,000-58,000 (see graphic). “I have been using credit cards for nearly nine years now to earn rewards on my spends. It was only natural that I would use a credit card for such a high value expense. It earned me 7-8% rewards," said Nishant.