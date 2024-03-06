Buy your car with a credit card, save 4-11% on costs

“A lot of cardholders use credit cards for car purchase mainly to reap milestone benefits and exhaust annual spending limits for card fee waiver," Mandal of Technofino said, adding that a good strategy is to use multiple cards to maximise savings. Talekar did exactly that. He used four cards and got the annual fee waived on three of them. The fourth card earned him a welcome bonus of ₹500. This ensured savings of about ₹15,500 in total. “Three of these four cards are low reward cards and earned me only about ₹1,500 in rewards. But, the aim was to exhaust the annual spending limit so that the renewal fee is waived," he said. Talekar’s net reward return rate was about 5% amounting to ₹40,000-45,000. This includes the ₹15,000 he saved on the renewal fees. He also paid an additional transaction fee of about 0.8% (MDR passed by the dealer), which was brought down from 2% after negotiations.