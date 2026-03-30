The taxation of share buybacks in India has come full circle, reflecting the government's continuing effort to balance revenue considerations with anti-avoidance safeguards. Before 2013 buybacks were treated akin to a sale of shares, with shareholders taxed on the resulting capital gains. There was no tax incidence at the company level, making buybacks an attractive and tax-efficient route for distributing surplus cash. However, this shareholder-centric regime raised concerns for policymakers, as companies increasingly used buybacks to sidestep the then-prevailing dividend distribution tax, thereby corroding the tax base.
The 12% surcharge: who's affected and who benefits from the new share buyback rules?
SummaryA flat 12% surcharge on buyback gains has replaced the old slab-based system, creating a surprising divide between small promoters and the corporate elite.
The taxation of share buybacks in India has come full circle, reflecting the government's continuing effort to balance revenue considerations with anti-avoidance safeguards. Before 2013 buybacks were treated akin to a sale of shares, with shareholders taxed on the resulting capital gains. There was no tax incidence at the company level, making buybacks an attractive and tax-efficient route for distributing surplus cash. However, this shareholder-centric regime raised concerns for policymakers, as companies increasingly used buybacks to sidestep the then-prevailing dividend distribution tax, thereby corroding the tax base.
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