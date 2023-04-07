Refund: does a homebuyer have same rights as original allottee?2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 12:33 AM IST
If the builder has failed to hand over possession of the flat to the buyer within the stipulated time period as mentioned under the agreement for sale, then the buyer is entitled to relief under the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act of 2016
The original allottee of an under-construction flat decided to sell the property and entered into an agreement with a buyer to this effect. Since the builder failed to complete the construction within the stipulated time, the buyer has sought a refund with interest. What is the relief that the new buyer is entitled to?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×