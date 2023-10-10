As joint owners of a flat, how do we reduce tax liability on rent?
Under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the income arising from an asset is assessable in the hands of the taxpayer who has paid for it.
I am planning to buy a flat in NCR along with my wife as joint owner. I am funding 70% of the property, while my wife is contributing 30%. We have taken separate home loans. We intend to rent out the new flat and will have to pay tax on rent. My wife is in the 10% tax bracket and I am in the 30% tax slab. We would like to reduce our tax burden. Also, in future, can my wife increase her share in the property by paying me for that share. Should the percentage of our share be written in the sale deed.