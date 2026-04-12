Buying a home? How 800+ credit score will help you get better home loan interest rates and 5 tips to increase it

Your credit score plays a key role in determining your creditworthiness, especially while buying assets like home. A higher credit score usually means better chances of getting a home loan easily.
A good credit score significantly influences several parameters of a home loan application, including the rate of interest, loan-to-value (LTV), and tenure eligibility.
Here is everything you need to know about credit and CIBIL scores, and how to increase them.
A credit score is a three-digit numeric value ranging from 300 to 900 that assesses a borrower's creditworthiness. Lenders typically check your credit score to determine how you are as a borrower, and then determine whether or not you are eligible for a home loan or other kinds of loans.
The higher your credit score is, the better the chances of you getting a home loan with better interest rates and tenure eligibility. If it gets too low, lenders may refuse to give you loan or demand higher interest rates.
Meanwhile, CIBIL score is a type of a credit score issued by the Credit Bureau TransUnion CIBIL. It is the most popular of the four credit information companies licensed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Having a credit score above 800 is considered excellent. There are increased chances of home loan approval, and you will get better interest rates.
Borrowers maintaining a good CIBIL score enhance their prospects of securing favourable home loan terms, resulting in significant time and cost savings.
There is no bar on having a minimum credit score, but banks prefer borrowers with a good or excellent CIBIL score if they want to take a home loan because this kind of borrowing is usually a big amount. Banks and housing finance companies want to be absolutely sure before lending you out a big home loan, so that they do not need to worry about repayment. A good CIBIL score indicates that you pay your EMIs on time.
A CIBIL score of 750 or above is generally viewed as strong for granting home loans. However a credit score above 700 will also make you eligible for a home loan, but you may face certain restrictions.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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