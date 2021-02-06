Buying a home in Delhi set to get cheaper. Know why

To boost the ailing real estate sector, the Delhi government on Friday announced to cut the circle rates of residential/commercial/industrial properties in Delhi by 20%. The reduction in rate will be available across all the categories for the next six months, the Delhi government announced. "Circle Rates of Residential/Commercial/Industrial Properties in Delhi reduced by 20% across all categories for next 6 months. This would be a big relief for people willing to buy property and a big boost up for real estate sector," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Friday.