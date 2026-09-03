Buying a house in 7 years? Know the best mutual fund categories, equity-debt mix and de-risking strategy

Buying a house is a major financial goal, and a seven-year timeline gives investors enough time to use market-linked investments to build the required corpus. But there is an important difference between saving for a house and investing for long-term wealth creation. A house purchase usually comes with a defined timeline, which means a market fall close to the purchase date can derail the plan if too much of the corpus remains exposed to equities.

The investment strategy, therefore, needs to balance growth in the early years with capital protection as the goal approaches. Experts say investors should also first establish exactly how much they need to accumulate, rather than automatically treating the entire future property value as the investment target.

“The starting point should be the target amount required for the house purchase,” said Rishabh Garg, CEO, FundsIndia Digital. The target will depend on whether the investor plans to buy the house using a down payment, a bank loan, a mutual fund corpus, or a combination of these.

The right equity-debt mix for a 7-year goal A seven-year horizon can support substantial equity exposure in the initial years, experts said. The longer investment period gives investors some room to withstand short-term market volatility and benefit from equity's potential for long-term growth.

Chirag Muni, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, said goals with a horizon of more than three to five years can have a higher allocation towards equity. For a seven-year goal, he suggested an initial 80:20 allocation between equity and debt. The debt portion can provide stability and liquidity during periods of market uncertainty.

Garg suggested an equity-heavy portfolio for the first five years, with 70-100% equity exposure and the balance in debt and gold.

However, the appropriate allocation will depend on the amount that needs to be accumulated, the investor's risk profile and how the house purchase is expected to be financed.

Investors should also avoid assuming that they need to accumulate the entire value of the property before buying it. If a home loan is part of the plan, the amount that must be available in seven years could primarily be the down payment and associated costs.

That distinction can significantly alter the portfolio strategy, as the investor may not need to liquidate the entire investment corpus at the end of seven years.

Why diversified funds may work better than sector bets For the equity component, Muni recommended active diversified equity categories such as large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and multi-cap funds. Investors can also consider strategies such as value, flexi-cap, focused and dividend-yield funds.

The objective is to diversify across market segments, sectors and themes instead of depending heavily on the performance of a single sector or investment theme.

Muni advised investors to avoid sectoral and thematic funds for a fixed house-purchase goal because their performance can be cyclical and they may require tactical entry and exit. Their concentration can also increase portfolio volatility.

Garg similarly cautioned against using a high risk appetite as the reason to choose concentrated categories for a fixed-date financial goal.

“Risk appetite is about how much volatility someone can stomach emotionally. Goal-fit is a different question entirely,” Garg said. The key question is whether the investment can reliably deliver the required amount on the date it is needed.

This does not mean mid-cap or small-cap funds can never feature in a seven-year portfolio. They can form part of a diversified equity allocation for investors who understand the associated risks. But relying heavily on them for a goal with a fixed deadline can expose the house corpus to greater volatility.

For the debt allocation, Muni said investors in higher tax brackets could consider arbitrage funds, while those in lower tax brackets could consider target-maturity funds. The appropriate choice would depend on the investor's tax bracket, risk profile and the underlying investments of the fund.

Your house corpus needs a de-risking plan The biggest mistake in a seven-year investment plan can be waiting until the final year to reduce equity exposure.

Muni suggested gradually shifting the portfolio towards debt as the purchase date approaches. An investor could move towards a 60:40 equity-debt allocation around two years before the goal and potentially shift to 100% debt one year before the purchase.

The purpose is to protect the accumulated corpus and ensure that the money can be liquidated more smoothly when required, reducing the impact of short-term market volatility.

Garg said investors can similarly shift towards short-term debt funds or balanced and hybrid funds as the goal approaches, particularly where the purchase timeline is flexible.

Investors who already have a substantial equity mutual fund portfolio should also consider creating a separate portfolio for the house goal.

“Money left inside one large, undifferentiated equity portfolio is easy to treat as fungible,” Garg said. A separate house-purchase bucket can have its own target, asset allocation and de-risking schedule, making it easier to assess whether the goal is on track.

Muni also recommended maintaining separate portfolios for different financial goals because an existing portfolio may have been created for a different objective and time horizon.