comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 30 2023 10:51:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.25 -0.54%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 629 -1.83%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.7 0.62%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 233.3 -1.37%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.95 -0.36%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Buying a house? These 6 banks offer lowest home loan interest rates
Back Back
MintGenie

Buying a house? These 6 banks offer lowest home loan interest rates

MintGenie Team

Most lenders offer loans at low interest rates to the borrowers with a high credit score and the ones with low credit score are charged a higher interest.

HDFC offers home loans for an interest rate that ranges between 8.5 to 9.4 percent Premium
HDFC offers home loans for an interest rate that ranges between 8.5 to 9.4 percent

Getting a home loan may turn out to be an onerous task. Any wealth advisor worth their salt would advise you to weigh all the available options before you can zero in on the ‘right’ lender that can offer the best deal to you.

Although different banks offer home loans at different rates of interest, the borrowers with a high credit score are usually offered loans at a lower rate of interest, and those with a lower score are given loans at a higher interest rate.

Here we give a lowdown on the home loans given by top lenders, and the rates of interest they offer:

State Bank of India: As of now the State Bank of India (SBI) — under a special campaign — is offering home loans for a rate of interest that ranges between 8.6 percent to 9.65 percent per annum.

Borrowers with CIBIL score of 750 plus are entitled to 8.6 percent effective rate and those with CIBIL score between 700-749 are entitled to a home loan for an interest rate of 8.7 percent per annum. This is relatively cheaper than the normal rate of interest (known as card rate) by 55-65 basis points. Higher the CIBIL score, lower the rate of interest and lower the score, higher the interest rate.

Lowest interest rates offered by lenders

Bank                       Lowest Interest rate (%)
State Bank of India               8.6
ICICI Bank                       9.25
HDFC Bank                     8.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank      8.7
Bank of Baroda                         8.4
IDFC First Bank            8.75

(Source: Various bank websites)

ICICI Bank: This private bank offers home loans for anywhere between 9.25 to 9.65 percent (for salaried persons) and 9.40 percent to 9.80 percent (for self-employed) for houses costing up to 35 lakh. For the home loans ranging between 35 to 75 lakh, the rate of interest ranges between 9.5-9.8 percent (salaried employees), and 9.65 – 9.95 percent for self-employed.

For the loans above 75 lakh, the rate of interest ranges between 9.6 – 9.9 percent (for salaried employees) and 9.75 – 10.05 percent (for self-employed persons).

HDFC Bank: The largest private bank offers home loans at a standard rate of interest that ranges between 8.75 to 9.40 percent per annum. The special home loan rate ranges between 8.5 to 9.15 percent.

Bank of Baroda:

Kotak Mahindra Bank: This private lender offers home loans for a rate of interest that starts from 8.7 percent for salaried persons and 8.75 percent for self-employed persons.

Bank of Baroda: The public lender offers home loans at a rate of interest that ranges between 8.4 to 10.60 percent to both salaried as well as non-salaried persons.

IDFC First Bank: The private lender offers home loans for a rate of interest that starts from 8.75 percent for salaried persons and 8.85 percent for self-employed persons.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 10:59 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App