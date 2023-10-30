Buying a house? These 6 banks offer lowest home loan interest rates

Most lenders offer loans at low interest rates to the borrowers with a high credit score and the ones with low credit score are charged a higher interest.

Getting a home loan may turn out to be an onerous task. Any wealth advisor worth their salt would advise you to weigh all the available options before you can zero in on the 'right' lender that can offer the best deal to you.

Although different banks offer home loans at different rates of interest, the borrowers with a high credit score are usually offered loans at a lower rate of interest, and those with a lower score are given loans at a higher interest rate.

Here we give a lowdown on the home loans given by top lenders, and the rates of interest they offer:

State Bank of India: As of now the State Bank of India (SBI) — under a special campaign — is offering home loans for a rate of interest that ranges between 8.6 percent to 9.65 percent per annum.

Borrowers with CIBIL score of 750 plus are entitled to 8.6 percent effective rate and those with CIBIL score between 700-749 are entitled to a home loan for an interest rate of 8.7 percent per annum. This is relatively cheaper than the normal rate of interest (known as card rate) by 55-65 basis points. Higher the CIBIL score, lower the rate of interest and lower the score, higher the interest rate.

Lowest interest rates offered by lenders

Bank Lowest Interest rate (%) State Bank of India 8.6 ICICI Bank 9.25 HDFC Bank 8.5 Kotak Mahindra Bank 8.7 Bank of Baroda 8.4 IDFC First Bank 8.75

(Source: Various bank websites)

ICICI Bank: This private bank offers home loans for anywhere between 9.25 to 9.65 percent (for salaried persons) and 9.40 percent to 9.80 percent (for self-employed) for houses costing up to ₹35 lakh. For the home loans ranging between ₹35 to 75 lakh, the rate of interest ranges between 9.5-9.8 percent (salaried employees), and 9.65 – 9.95 percent for self-employed.

For the loans above ₹75 lakh, the rate of interest ranges between 9.6 – 9.9 percent (for salaried employees) and 9.75 – 10.05 percent (for self-employed persons).

HDFC Bank: The largest private bank offers home loans at a standard rate of interest that ranges between 8.75 to 9.40 percent per annum. The special home loan rate ranges between 8.5 to 9.15 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: This private lender offers home loans for a rate of interest that starts from 8.7 percent for salaried persons and 8.75 percent for self-employed persons.

Bank of Baroda: The public lender offers home loans at a rate of interest that ranges between 8.4 to 10.60 percent to both salaried as well as non-salaried persons.

IDFC First Bank: The private lender offers home loans for a rate of interest that starts from 8.75 percent for salaried persons and 8.85 percent for self-employed persons.

