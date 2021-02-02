Developers constructing the affordable rental housing project will also get tax holiday as they have been availing for affordable housing projects. "The existing provision of the section 80-IBA of the Act provides that where the gross total income of an assessee includes any profits and gains derived from the business of developing and building affordable housing project, there shall, subject to certain conditions specified therein, be allowed a deduction of an amount equal to hundred per cent of the profits and gains derived from such business," the budget document said. One of the conditions is that the project is approved by the competent authority after the 1 June 2016, but on or before the 31 March 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}