Buying a Hyundai car? Axis Bank to offer instant auto loans. Know details

Axis Bank on Wednesday said that it has joined Hyundai Motor India Limited to offer auto retail financing solutions to its customers. Customers can avail this financing option through Hyundai’s retail platform ‘Click to Buy’ (CTB). The platform is designed to facilitate end-to-end retail of Hyundai cars online, making new car purchase contactless and convenient. This partnership will allow customers to view process and avail auto loan sanction directly on Hyundai’s CTB platform, India's third largest private sector bank said.

Axis Bank on Wednesday said that it has joined Hyundai Motor India Limited to offer auto retail financing solutions to its customers. Customers can avail this financing option through Hyundai’s retail platform ‘Click to Buy’ (CTB). The platform is designed to facilitate end-to-end retail of Hyundai cars online, making new car purchase contactless and convenient. This partnership will allow customers to view process and avail auto loan sanction directly on Hyundai’s CTB platform, India's third largest private sector bank said.

Axis Bank has ensured that customers can now get pre-approved loans directly, Sumit Bali, President & Head Retail Lending & Payments, Axis Bank said. "In the current pandemic situation, this initiative will ensure that customized finance products are digitally available to all customers, bringing them one step closer to owning their dream car," he added.

"We are delighted to partner with Hyundai Motors and make online financing a quick and hassle-free process for all customers," he further mentioned.

"Our partnership with Axis Bank will initiate a new beginning for the customers with the lucrative & attractive online finance deals available on the platform," W S Oh, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India said.

Since the launch of ‘Click to Buy’, we have received over 7 million visitors and have recorded over 47,000 registrations, which showcase customers’ preference towards Smart Mobility Solutions."