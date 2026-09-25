Buying a resale flat with an existing home loan? Here’s how to avoid the pitfalls

Buying a resale flat whose seller is still paying off a home loan is common, but it requires careful structuring. Because the property remains mortgaged to the seller's bank, the original title deeds are held as security. The transaction must prioritise clearing the existing loan before the property title can be cleanly transferred to the buyer.

The buyer's first step is requesting the seller's latest loan account statement or foreclosure letter. This document reflects the exact amount needed to close the existing debt.

For example, the purchase price is ₹80 lakh, the seller's existing debt is ₹35 lakh, and the balance payable to the seller is ₹45 lakh

The buyer must never transfer the full ₹80 lakh directly to the seller with an informal agreement that the debt will be cleared afterwards. Payment terms must be formally documented, ensuring ₹35 lakh goes directly toward loan closure while the remaining balance is paid to the seller according to agreed milestones.

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Executing bank-to-bank payments When the buyer also takes out a mortgage, the process is coordinated directly between both financial institutions. The buyer's bank issues a cheque or wire transfer directly to the seller's bank to settle the outstanding balance, disbursing any remaining funds to the seller.

Using the same bank for both buyer and seller streamlines approval and document transfer. If different banks are involved, additional coordination or a tripartite arrangement may be required. Once the debt is cleared, the original lender releases the property documents along with a No-Dues Certificate (NDC).

Essential legal checks and documentation Verifying the outstanding debt is only one component of necessary due diligence. Buyers must engage a property lawyer to evaluate ownership documents, including:

Sale deeds and chain of title records

Sanctioned building plans and occupancy certificates

Up-to-date property tax receipts and housing society NOCs

An encumbrance certificate to verify registered claims

The purchase agreement should define the payment schedule, the exact mechanism for loan closure, timelines for receiving original title deeds, and legal remedies if the bank release is delayed.

Safe payout schedules protect buyers Buyers should link payments to verified milestones rather than relying on verbal assurances. Avoid taking physical possession or registering the sale deed until the seller's bank releases its charge over the property.