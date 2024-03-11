Buying a second home? Here is a step-by-step guide

In today's fast-paced era of urbanisation and increasing wealth, many people have set owning a second home as a concrete goal. A study conducted by the McKinsey Global Institute reveals that the projected growth of urban areas in India indicates a substantial market potential, with an estimated urban population of 600 million by 2031.

Investing in second homes presents an enticing opportunity, offering both financial gains and personal fulfilment. These properties can add diversity to your real estate portfolio and generate passive income through rentals. However, before making a purchase it is essential to keep the following points in mind:



Know why you are buying

Why are you interested in purchasing a second home? Is it for a vacation getaway, an investment property, a place to retire, or some other reason? This decision will greatly influence where you choose to buy, what type of property you choose, and how much you can afford.

According to a research study conducted by 360 Realtors, the demand for second homes or holiday homes in India has significantly increased in the wake of the pandemic. The total value of holiday homes in the country reached a staggering $1.394 billion by the end of 2021, marking an impressive growth of 88.63% compared to the pre-COVID era in 2019.

The report highlights that an increasing number of individuals are investing in second homes as an escape from the fast-paced city life.

However, make sure you conduct research on potential locations based on your desired lifestyle, property values, potential rental income (if applicable), proximity to family and friends, and ease of access. Also, compare property taxes, insurance costs, and any regulations that may apply to different areas.



Review your financial situation

Ensuring the stability of your financial foundation is crucial before taking on such a responsibility, especially if you already have outstanding debt. Before you think about getting another mortgage, it's important to focus on paying off any high-interest debt you may have. To determine your debt-to-income ratio, divide your total monthly debt payments by your gross monthly income.

To estimate the monthly mortgage payment for your second home, use a mortgage calculator and consider different loan terms and interest rates. It's recommended to keep your debt-to-income ratio below 50% when applying for a second home loan. Having a high ratio can make it harder to qualify for a loan and may impact your overall affordability.

Next, strive for a significant down payment, usually 20% or more, to minimise your loan amount and monthly payments. Explore options such as using existing savings or liquidating assets to raise funds.

Consider additional expenses such as property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, maintenance, and potential rent if applicable. Verify that your budget can adeptly manage these new financial responsibilities without compromising your current lifestyle or endangering existing debt repayments. Additionally, make sure to maintain a substantial emergency fund to handle unforeseen expenses without jeopardising your ability to meet mortgage payments.



Explore available financing alternatives

To better understand your maximum borrowing capacity and the interest rates that apply, it is advisable to obtain pre-approval for a mortgage on your second home. This will improve your offer and make it easier to take swift action when you find the perfect property.

Examine various second home loan options, comparing interest rates, terms, and fees among different lenders before making a decision. Investigate the possibility of down payment assistance programs based on your location and financial circumstances.

Above all, seek guidance from a financial advisor to review your financial status and objectives. They can assist in evaluating affordability, devising a strategy for debt repayment, and examining alternative investment options in case a second home acquisition is presently impractical.



Evaluate the legal aspects involved

Before embarking on the journey of owning a second home, it is essential to be well-informed about the significant legal aspects associated with it. Thoroughly examine the property's title and any encumbrances present. It is crucial to confirm the legitimacy of the title deed to ensure that the seller is the rightful owner and that there are no disputes or claims regarding ownership.

Carefully scrutinise the document for clarity and ensure that there are no ambiguities. Additionally, obtain an encumbrance certificate to verify that there are no legal claims, debts, or mortgages associated with the property. This step is essential to protect against potential legal complications in the future.

Equally important is confirming that the property has obtained all necessary approvals and adheres to regulations. Ensure that the property possesses all required building permits and holds a valid occupancy certificate. This step ensures compliance with construction regulations and affirms that the property is safe for habitation.

Know the tax benefits

Don't forget to take into account the tax advantages associated with owning a second property. By deducting the entire interest paid as an expense from the rental income, in addition to the standard deduction for maintenance costs, you can lower your overall taxable income. As time goes on and the property's value increases, it can become a valuable asset that generates an income adjusted for inflation, which can be utilised to finance your objectives.

In conclusion, purchasing a second home is an exhilarating experience. However, it is vital to remember to establish a budget, clarify your objectives, conduct thorough research, seek professional assistance, secure financing, complete the necessary paperwork, and safeguard your investment through insurance and routine maintenance.

Atul Monga, CEO and Co-founder of Basic home loan

