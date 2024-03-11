Buying a second home? Here is a step-by-step guide
Owning a second home in India offers financial gains and personal fulfilment. Research shows a growing demand for holiday homes, with a total value of $1.394 billion in 2021. Consider factors like location, finances, and legalities before making the purchase for a smooth ownership experience.
In today's fast-paced era of urbanisation and increasing wealth, many people have set owning a second home as a concrete goal. A study conducted by the McKinsey Global Institute reveals that the projected growth of urban areas in India indicates a substantial market potential, with an estimated urban population of 600 million by 2031.