Buying a term insurance plan? Here are key things to know before you decide

A term insurance plan provides life cover for a fixed period, paying out to the nominee if the policyholder dies during the policy term. Such a plan's coverage is defined by the sum assured, the tenure and policy conditions set by the insurer.
Some of the key features of a term insurance plan, such as premium payments, exclusions, claim settlement terms, and policy duration, are specified at the time of purchase. Insurers include these details in policy documents, which determine eligibility, coverage limits and the circumstances under which the nominee can process claims.
Here's a detailed breakdown of factors to consider when purchasing a plan, how to decide on the right sum assured, some common reasons for rejections and other crucial details.
When choosing a term insurance plan, the primary focus should be on the insurer’s credibility and the plan's flexibility, according to Varun Agarwal, Head of Term Insurance at Policybazaar. According to the expert, a customer should prioritise the following features:
The simplest approach to determining the right sum assured is the income-replacement method. Under this approach, a cover of at least 10 to 15 times the individual's annual income is typically considered the standard benchmark, Agarwal said.
“The goal is to ensure that the payout is large enough to replace your earnings, clear any existing liabilities and maintain your family’s current lifestyle without compromise,” he told LiveMint, adding that the coverage should act as a financial safety net that scales with the policyholder's age, income and the number of dependents relying on them.
According to Agarwal, customers must also consider buying a term plan with three essential add-ons to strengthen their coverage. These riders include the CI Rider, which provides a lump sum payout if diagnosed with major conditions such as cancer, stroke or heart ailments. Another important add-on is accidental death benefit, along with a waiver of premium add-on that allows the policy to continue even if the customer can’t pay due to any disability or illness, he said.
Buying a term insurance plan online via aggregators is significantly cheaper than buying it offline. Agarwal said that online aggregators offer plans with premiums 7-11% lower. “Online platforms offer transparent, direct-to-consumer pricing along with digital discounts and easy comparison across multiple insurers," he said.
The ideal age to buy a term insurance plan is as early as possible, typically in the mid 20s to early 30s, when an individual is younger and healthier. Premiums are directly linked to age and health risk, so buying early helps lock in a lower premium for the entire policy term. “Even a delay of five years, such as buying at 35 instead of 30, can increase premiums by 25 to 40% depending on the insurer and health profile,” he added.
Additionally, premiums across the industry have increased by around 30-40% since 2020 due to higher mortality risk, Agarwal told LiveMint, adding that buying a plan early ensures lower premiums and secures coverage before any health conditions develop.
Non-disclosure or misrepresentation of information is one of the biggest causes of claim rejection. If a policyholder fails to disclose pre-existing illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension, or habits like smoking, alcohol or tobacco use, or provides incorrect details about high-risk jobs, their claims might get rejected because term insurance relies heavily on utmost good faith.
“Policy lapses due to non-payment of premium or death due to reasons excluded in the policy, like suicide within the first year (or specific waiting period) or death due to participation in hazardous activities, can lead to claim rejection,” he said.
Additionally, accurate disclosure of income and existing financial liabilities, such as loans, is essential to ensure appropriate coverage and avoid complications during claim settlement, the expert said.
Term insurance offers a dual tax advantage. Premiums qualify for deduction under Section 80C up to ₹1.5 lakh in the old tax regime.
Meanwhile, the death benefit received by nominees is fully tax-free under Section 10(10D). This tax-free payout is available under both old and new tax regimes.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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