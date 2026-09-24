Buying an old property with a home loan? What buyers need to check

Sometimes, the most attractive home is not the newest one. An older property can offer an established neighbourhood, better-connected infrastructure and, in some cases, a price point that a new project in the same location cannot match. But once a home loan enters the picture, the property has to clear a second test. It is not just about whether the buyer can afford the asking price. The lender also needs to be comfortable with the property as security.

According to Colliers’ Homebuying Sentiment Survey 2026, 50% of prospective homebuyers intend to purchase a home within the next two years, with affordability and pricing among the key concerns. The survey covered around 1,800 respondents across more than 30 residential markets.

For an older property, due diligence becomes even more important. Buyers need to assess its condition, title, registration, construction approvals, documentation and legal status before assuming it will qualify for financing.

The purchase price is only the starting point. The bigger question is whether the property is sound enough to own and documented well enough to finance.

The real question is not age, but condition A 15-year-old property and a 40-year-old property should not necessarily be assessed in the same way. But age alone should not determine the decision. Buyers should examine the structural condition, previous alterations, maintenance history and likely repair or renovation costs.

Where a property is significantly old or has undergone substantial changes, a structural stability assessment can provide additional assurance. The cost calculation should include what it takes to make the property usable.

Take a ₹70 lakh older home. If the buyer needs another ₹8 lakh for immediate repairs and renovation, the effective acquisition cost is ₹78 lakh, not ₹70 lakh. If the buyer has ₹15 lakh available for the down payment and upfront costs, the financing requirement can change significantly depending on how much of the repair expense has to be funded separately.

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Take a ₹70 lakh older home. If the buyer needs another ₹8 lakh for immediate repairs and renovation, the effective acquisition cost is ₹78 lakh, not ₹70 lakh. If the buyer has ₹15 lakh available for the down payment and upfront costs, the financing requirement can change significantly depending on how much of the repair expense has to be funded separately.

The point is simple: compare the property price with the total cost of making the property usable, not just the asking price.

Loan tenure also deserves attention. Buyers should not assume that the tenure available for a new property will automatically apply to an older one. The property's age, condition, documentation and value as security can influence the financing decision.

The right comparison is therefore not simply between two property prices. It is between their total cost of ownership and financing.

Registration is not the end of due diligence One common mistake is treating registration as proof that everything else is in order. It is only one part of the process. Buyers should verify the title, ownership history, encumbrances, property-tax records and other relevant documents. The actual construction should also match the sanctioned plans and applicable approvals.

The RBI's housing finance framework requires borrowers purchasing constructed properties to declare that the property has been constructed according to the sanctioned plan and/or building bye-laws and, wherever possible, has a completion certificate. Banks are also required to obtain certification of compliance from an architect before disbursement.

This becomes particularly important with older homes. An additional floor, extension or enclosed balcony may have been added years after the original construction. If the paperwork does not reflect the property as it exists today, financing can become complicated. Documentation should therefore be checked before the buyer gets financially committed to the transaction.

Legal status can change the financing equation Some older properties also come with a more complicated legal history. Lal Dora properties, for instance, require buyers to understand the nature of the land and the documentation supporting ownership. Delhi's Revenue Department describes the Lal Dora Certificate as establishing ownership of property or land in the abadi area of a village. However, buyers should verify the complete title and applicable property documentation before proceeding.

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Unauthorised colonies require even greater caution. The RBI's housing finance framework states that housing loans should not be provided for properties in unauthorised colonies unless the colony has been regularised and applicable charges have been paid.

The broader lesson is simple: legal status, title and construction approvals need to be established before assuming a property is financeable.

The property and the loan are one decision I believe buyers often look at the property and the loan as two separate decisions. They are not. The property determines how much financing may be available, on what terms and with what level of due diligence. At the same time, the financing structure determines whether the purchase remains comfortable after factoring in EMI, maintenance, repairs and other ownership costs.

For an older property, I would approach the decision in that order. First, establish clear ownership and title. Then check registration and encumbrances. Verify the sanctioned construction and applicable approvals. Assess the property's physical condition and likely repair requirements. Finally, understand the loan amount and tenure that the property can realistically support.

This also changes how buyers negotiate. Instead of starting with the maximum loan they can qualify for, they can work backwards from the property's condition, documentation and total cost of ownership.

An old property is not necessarily a compromise. But buying one should never be based on age or price alone. The better question is whether the property is sound enough to own, clear enough to finance and affordable enough to remain a home rather than become a financial burden.

Atul Monga is the CEO & Co-Founder of BASIC Home Loan