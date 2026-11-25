Commercial vehicle owners are increasingly opting for broader insurance protection, with 75% of online buyers choosing comprehensive policies over third-party-only cover, even as online commercial vehicle insurance adoption rose 46% year-on-year, according to data shared by Policybazaar.

The growth was driven largely by smaller commercial vehicles, which accounted for 91% of online insurance purchases. Three-wheelers carrying goods below 2.5 tonnes made up the largest share at 19%, followed by goods vehicles weighing 2.5-3.5 tonnes at 16% and e-rickshaws at 14%.

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Agricultural tractors and JCBs accounted for another 13% of purchases, while auto-rickshaws contributed 11%. The figures highlight the growing role of smaller vehicles in online commercial vehicle insurance adoption, particularly in segments linked to goods transportation and last-mile mobility.

Comprehensive policies dominate buyer preferences Around three-fourths of online commercial vehicle insurance buyers opted for comprehensive cover, while 25% chose third-party-only policies.

The difference matters for vehicle owners because third-party insurance covers legal liabilities arising from injury, death or property damage caused to another person. It does not cover damage to the insured vehicle.

Comprehensive insurance combines third-party liability protection with cover for damage to the insured vehicle, subject to policy terms, exclusions and deductibles.

For commercial vehicle operators who depend on their vehicles for daily business, damage can also disrupt their operations. A comprehensive policy provides an additional layer of financial protection against covered risks.

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Add-on covers see 30% adoption Around 30% of online commercial vehicle insurance buyers opted for key add-ons, including zero depreciation, IMT 23 and personal accident cover for paid drivers.

Zero depreciation cover reduces depreciation deductions on eligible vehicle parts during claim settlements. This can help reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of policyholders when repairing their vehicles.

IMT 23, or India Motor Tariff Endorsement 23, covers specified additional risks involving components such as lamps, tyres and tubes, subject to policy conditions.

Personal accident cover for paid drivers provides financial protection against specified accidental injuries, disability or death.

These add-ons offer additional protection beyond the standard policy, although their coverage and exclusions depend on the terms of the insurance contract.

Diesel leads, electric vehicles account for 21% of purchases Diesel-powered vehicles accounted for 59.19% of online commercial vehicle insurance purchases, making them the largest fuel category.

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Electric vehicles contributed 20.86%, followed by CNG vehicles at 16.37%. Petrol and LPG vehicles accounted for 2.96% and 0.56%, respectively.

The data also shows that online commercial vehicle insurance adoption is concentrated in a few major states. Uttar Pradesh accounted for the largest share at 13%, followed by Maharashtra at 10% and Tamil Nadu at 8%. Karnataka and Haryana contributed 7% and 6%, respectively.

Paras Pasricha, head of motor insurance at Policybazaar, said the 46% year-on-year growth reflected stronger awareness among buyers about protecting vehicles that are critical to their livelihoods and business operations.

He added that smaller commercial vehicles and three-wheelers accounted for a significant share of online demand, while the preference for comprehensive policies indicated that buyers were increasingly seeking broader financial protection.

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About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.