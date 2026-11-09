Buying gold jewellery? Government makes hallmarking mandatory in six more districts across India. Check the full list

The government has expanded mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery to six additional districts, taking the total number of districts covered under the framework to 398 across 26 states and Union territories. The move brings more local jewellery markets under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification system, strengthening the quality checks applicable to gold jewellery sold to consumers.

The Department of Consumer Affairs issued the Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts (Fourth Amendment) Order, 2026, through notification S.O. 5997(E) on 2 November. The amendment was published in the Official Gazette on 7 November and replaces the existing district-wise list under the 2020 hallmarking order.

The six newly included districts are West Champaran in Bihar, South West Delhi, Panchmahal in Gujarat, Bulandshahr and Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, and Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand. With these additions, the coverage has increased from 392 districts under the previous amendment issued in August 2026.

Which districts have been added to mandatory gold hallmarking? The latest expansion brings additional jewellery markets in six districts under the mandatory hallmarking framework.

For consumers in these districts, the rules mean that gold jewellery covered by the order must comply with the applicable BIS hallmarking requirements. Jewellers operating in these locations must also follow the relevant registration and hallmarking provisions.

The latest amendment does not introduce a new purity standard. Instead, it expands the geographical coverage of the existing framework.

Mandatory hallmarking was introduced in phases in June 2021, initially covering 256 districts. Subsequent expansions have progressively brought more districts under the framework.

What should consumers check before buying gold jewellery? Hallmarking is intended to protect buyers against the sale of gold jewellery with a purity lower than what is claimed by the seller.

Under the BIS hallmarking system, hallmarked gold jewellery carries three identifying marks: the BIS logo, the purity grade expressed in caratage and fineness, and a six-character alphanumeric Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number.

For instance, a 22-carat gold article marked 22K916 indicates a fineness of 916 parts of gold per thousand.

Buyers should check all three components rather than relying only on the jeweller's verbal assurance about purity.

The HUID is particularly important because it allows buyers to verify the details of an individual hallmarked jewellery item. The BIS Care application provides a 'Verify HUID' facility through which consumers can check the identification number.

Does the expansion change gold jewellery prices? The latest amendment changes the geographical reach of mandatory hallmarking, not the underlying gold purity standards or the way gold prices are determined.

Consumers should therefore not interpret the expansion as a change in the market price of gold or as a new tax on jewellery purchases.

However, the wider coverage means more consumers in smaller and regional jewellery markets will come under the existing certification framework.

For buyers, the important consideration remains whether the jewellery's purity is independently certified and whether its HUID can be verified through BIS.