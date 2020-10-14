11+1 monthly gold savings scheme: Key things you should know

Celebrations during the festive season around October and November seem incomplete without buying some gold jewelry every year in most Indian households. Jewelers have great hopes this festive season as well. But people who suffered financial pain due to the ongoing pandemic covid 19 refrain to promise any gold buying this year. Gold prices are hovering around the all time highs of ₹50,000, slightly lower than the record price of around ₹56,000 hit in August. High prices of gold add on to the burden on people who are already feeling the pinch. They might also start looking at alternative ways to buy gold. For people who can afford even a small amount every month, gold jewelers have on offer special monthly schemes where the investors put in a fixed sum every month and redeem it in form of jewelry after 12 months.