Planning to buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya? Here’s how to check hallmark and purity of 24K, 22K Gold

With Akshaya Tritiya just days away, gold purchases are expected to rise. However, buyers must know how to check the authenticity of the jewellery they're investing in to be able to make a more informed decision.
Here's how to ensure you aren't paying for "gold-plated" or under-pure metal, following this verification checklist:
You can verify the piece instantly using the BIS Care App, following these simple steps:
Most jewellers now have an XRF (X-ray Fluorescence) machine, often called a Karat Meter.
How it works: It uses X-rays to scan the metal's surface and provide a precise breakdown of the alloys (gold, silver, copper, etc.) without damaging the piece.
Know your right: Ask the jeweller to run the piece through the machine in your presence before billing. It takes less than 30 seconds.
Pure gold is non-magnetic. So if your jewellery is attracted to a strong magnet, it likely contains a significant amount of other metals, such as iron, nickel, or cobalt.
Nothing authenticates a gold purchase better than a proper bill.
To ensure that you're getting your money's worth, ensure that your invoice includes these details:
Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu and Jain calendars. In 2026, it falls on a Monday, April 20.
The word Akshaya translates to “never diminishing” or “eternal,” while Tritiya refers to the third lunar day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Vaisakha.
Buying gold traditionally is deeply rooted in the concept of “eternal prosperity”. Here's why it takes centre stage on Akshaya Tritiya:
Symbolism of "diminish-less" wealth: Because the name itself means "eternal," people believe that any investment made on this day, especially in gold, will never diminish. It is thought that gold bought on this day will stay with the family forever and continue to grow in value.
Welcoming Goddess Lakshmi: Gold is considered the metal of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Bringing gold into the home is seen as a formal invitation for the Goddess to reside in the household.
"Purest" investment: In Indian culture, gold is the ultimate "Shuddh" (pure) asset. Unlike paper currency or digital stocks, gold is tangible, portable, and has historically held its value against inflation.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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