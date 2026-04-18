Planning to buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya? Here’s how to check hallmark and purity of 24K, 22K Gold

With Akshaya Tritiya just days away, gold purchases are expected to rise. However, buyers must know how to check the authenticity of the jewellery they're investing in to be able to make a more informed decision.

Here's how to ensure you aren't paying for "gold-plated" or under-pure metal, following this verification checklist:

The Mandatory "Three" BIS logo : A small triangular logo indicating the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has certified it. This is the most reliable indicator of gold's purity.

: A small triangular logo indicating the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has certified it. This is the most reliable indicator of gold's purity. Purity and Fineness : Any jewellery piece will have its purity mentioned in karats. For example, 22K916 – indicating 91.6% gold, a standard for traditional jewellery, or 18K750 — showing 75% purity, common for diamond/stone-studded pieces.

: Any jewellery piece will have its purity mentioned in karats. For example, 22K916 – indicating 91.6% gold, a standard for traditional jewellery, or 18K750 — showing 75% purity, common for diamond/stone-studded pieces. HUID: This 6-digit alphanumeric code, known as the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number, is a unique identifier; for example, A1B2C3. This is the most critical mark in 2026.

Digital verification You can verify the piece instantly using the BIS Care App, following these simple steps:

Download the BIS Care App, the official government-sponsored app.

Go to the "verify HUID" section and enter the 6-digit code found on the jewellery.

The app will display the jeweller’s registration name, the assaying and Hallmarking Centre (AHC) that tested it, the date of hallmarking, and the purity.

Match details with the tag — If the app says 22K but the jeweller claims it’s 24K, you'll know it's time to walk away. Ask for a "Karat Meter" test Most jewellers now have an XRF (X-ray Fluorescence) machine, often called a Karat Meter.

How it works: It uses X-rays to scan the metal's surface and provide a precise breakdown of the alloys (gold, silver, copper, etc.) without damaging the piece.

Know your right: Ask the jeweller to run the piece through the machine in your presence before billing. It takes less than 30 seconds.

Do a basic magnet test Pure gold is non-magnetic. So if your jewellery is attracted to a strong magnet, it likely contains a significant amount of other metals, such as iron, nickel, or cobalt.

Demand a detailed tax invoice Nothing authenticates a gold purchase better than a proper bill.

To ensure that you're getting your money's worth, ensure that your invoice includes these details:

HUID number of each item.

The purity (Karatage) and weight (in grams).

The current gold rate on that day.

A clear breakdown of making charges and taxes (GST).

Also Read | This Akshaya Tritiya, Indians shift to lightweight jewellery

What is Akshaya Tritiya? Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu and Jain calendars. In 2026, it falls on a Monday, April 20.

The word Akshaya translates to “never diminishing” or “eternal,” while Tritiya refers to the third lunar day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Vaisakha.

Why do Indians buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya? Buying gold traditionally is deeply rooted in the concept of “eternal prosperity”. Here's why it takes centre stage on Akshaya Tritiya:

Symbolism of "diminish-less" wealth: Because the name itself means "eternal," people believe that any investment made on this day, especially in gold, will never diminish. It is thought that gold bought on this day will stay with the family forever and continue to grow in value.

Welcoming Goddess Lakshmi: Gold is considered the metal of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Bringing gold into the home is seen as a formal invitation for the Goddess to reside in the household.