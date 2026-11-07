Buying gold or silver Lakshmi-Ganesha idols for Diwali puja 2026? BIS hallmark rules; key checks to make before paying

Buying gold or silver Lakshmi-Ganesha idols for Diwali puja? Know whether these idols fall under mandatory BIS hallmarking rules, how to verify HUID through the BIS Care app, and what to check about purity, weight, workmanship and making charges before purchase.

Sheetal Goel
Published7 Nov 2026, 12:10 PM IST
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Buying gold or silver Lakshmi-Ganesha idols for Diwali puja 2026? BIS hallmark rules; key checks to make before paying. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Buying gold or silver Lakshmi-Ganesha idols for Diwali puja 2026? BIS hallmark rules; key checks to make before paying. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Gold and silver purchases are considered auspicious during Dhanteras and Diwali. While jewellery, coins, and utensils are popular choices, many households also buy Lakshmi-Ganesha idols made of precious metals for Diwali puja.

Buyers can choose from 925 sterling silver or solid 22K gold idols, depending on their budget and preference. Silver idols are generally more popular and cost-effective than gold idols.

But are these idols also covered under BIS hallmarking rules, just like gold and silver jewellery? Here is what buyers should know about hallmarking rules and the key checks to make before paying the jeweller.

Is hallmarking mandatory for gold and silver idols?

According to BIS's latest hallmarking scheme brief released on 1 October, “mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery/artefacts was introduced on 23 June 2021 in 256 districts. Through successive amendments, the coverage has since expanded to 392 districts.”

Gold

24K Per 10g
--

Silver

Per Kg
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The mandatory gold hallmarking framework covers seven gold caratages (fineness in parts per thousand) under IS 1417: 9K (375), 14K (585), 18K (750), 20K (833), 22K (916), 23K (958) and 24KS (995). Certain categories are exempt, subject to applicable conditions. These include gold articles below two grams, specified Kundan, Polki and Jadau articles.

Silver hallmarking, however, is voluntary. As per the revised IS 2112:2025 standard, silver articles hallmarked under the BIS scheme must carry a 6-digit HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) from 1 September 2025. The eight permitted fineness grades are 800, 835, 900, 925, 958, 970, 990 and 999.

Also Read | Dhanteras gold offers: Malabar, Joyalukkas, Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers compared

What should you check in the hallmark on gold and silver idols?

There are three important components to look for in hallmarked articles:

  • BIS Standard Mark: The official BIS logo on a gold idol. For silver, the BIS Standard Mark is accompanied by the word ‘SILVER’.
  • Purity or fineness mark: Indicates the precious metal content. For example, 22K916 denotes 22-karat gold, while 925 indicates silver with 92.5% fineness.
  • HUID: A unique six-character alphanumeric code assigned to each hallmarked article.

How to verify HUID through the BIS Care app?

You can verify a hallmarked article using the free BIS Care app.

  • Download the BIS Care app, select 'Verify HUID' on the home screen, enter the six-character alphanumeric code, and submit it.
  • The app displays the recorded purity, article details, jeweller's information, and assaying and hallmarking centre details, helping buyers check the article's registered hallmarking information before completing the purchase.

Also Read | Muhurat Trading 2026: Can you invest in mutual funds and ETFs on Diwali, 8 Nov?

What should buyers check before purchasing idols?

  • Confirm the metal and purity: Ask whether the idol is made of solid gold, solid silver, or gold-plated silver. Check the price accordingly, as gold-plated silver idols should not be priced like solid gold idols.
  • Check the weight: Confirm the net precious-metal weight and whether the idol is solid or hollow.
  • Inspect the workmanship: Carefully examine the faces of Lakshmi and Ganesha, along with the eyes, trunk, crown, and other intricate details.
  • Check the finishing: Ensure the idols have a smooth finish and are not chipped, broken or damaged (khandit), particularly if they are being purchased for Diwali puja.
  • Understand making charges: Ask for a separate breakdown of metal value, making charges, and applicable taxes.
  • Check the buyback policy: Understand the jeweller's exchange or buyback terms, including deductions.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Consumers should verify hallmark details and HUID numbers through the official BIS Care app.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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