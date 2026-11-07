Buying gold or silver Lakshmi-Ganesha idols for Diwali puja 2026? BIS hallmark rules; key checks to make before paying

Gold and silver purchases are considered auspicious during Dhanteras and Diwali. While jewellery, coins, and utensils are popular choices, many households also buy Lakshmi-Ganesha idols made of precious metals for Diwali puja.
Buyers can choose from 925 sterling silver or solid 22K gold idols, depending on their budget and preference. Silver idols are generally more popular and cost-effective than gold idols.
But are these idols also covered under BIS hallmarking rules, just like gold and silver jewellery? Here is what buyers should know about hallmarking rules and the key checks to make before paying the jeweller.
According to BIS's latest hallmarking scheme brief released on 1 October, “mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery/artefacts was introduced on 23 June 2021 in 256 districts. Through successive amendments, the coverage has since expanded to 392 districts.”
The mandatory gold hallmarking framework covers seven gold caratages (fineness in parts per thousand) under IS 1417: 9K (375), 14K (585), 18K (750), 20K (833), 22K (916), 23K (958) and 24KS (995). Certain categories are exempt, subject to applicable conditions. These include gold articles below two grams, specified Kundan, Polki and Jadau articles.
Silver hallmarking, however, is voluntary. As per the revised IS 2112:2025 standard, silver articles hallmarked under the BIS scheme must carry a 6-digit HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) from 1 September 2025. The eight permitted fineness grades are 800, 835, 900, 925, 958, 970, 990 and 999.
There are three important components to look for in hallmarked articles:
You can verify a hallmarked article using the free BIS Care app.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Consumers should verify hallmark details and HUID numbers through the official BIS Care app.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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